Paris Police arrested Jessica Nicole Allen, 34, of Paris, in the 900-block of Pine Bluff on a felony Hopkins County probation violation warrant at 9:45 Thursday morning. Allen is on probation for possessing a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Allen was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested seven people on Thursday (Jan 05).