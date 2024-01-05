Mark Patrick Header 2020
Paris Police Report For Friday, January 5

An officer on routine patrol Thursday afternoon at 4:48 chanced upon a three-year-old child alone on the sidewalk in the 300 block of East Price. The child was barefoot and wearing a short-sleeved shirt. The officer took custody of the child and tried locating a family member. Eventually, he located a family member who had left the child with another adult. This adult had left the child alone and had left the area. The officer contacted Child Protective Services, and they placed the child with another family member until police investigated.

Officers made 30 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 77 calls for service on Thursday, January 4.

