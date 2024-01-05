Friday’s Sports

NFL

Saturday

Texans (9-7) at Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at 7:15 pm ESPN+

The Texans’ pass-rusher and pass-catcher groups took hits Thursday for their Week 18 matchup at the Colts on Saturday night. They ruled out Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard and receiver Noah Brown for Saturday’s game, which is a win-and-in playoff scenario for both teams.

NBA

Thursday

Bucks (25-10) 125 – Spurs (5-29) 121

Friday

Thunder (23-10) at Brooklyn Nets (15-20) at 6:30 pm

Timberwolves (24-9) at Houston Rockets (17-15) at 7:00 pm

Clippers (21-12) at New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) at 7:00 pm

Trail Blazers (20-15) at Dallas Mavericks (20-15) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Avalanche (25-11) 5 – Stars (22-10-5) 4

Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal at 3:40 overtime as the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two-goal deficits to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Thursday night.

Saturday

Predators (21-17-1) at Dallas Stars (22-10-5) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Thursday

No. 18 Memphis (12-2) 78 – Tulsa (9-4) 75

No. 18 James Madison (14-0) 68 – Louisiana (7-7) 61

Saturday

TCU (11-2) at Lawrence No. 2 Kansas (12-1) at 1:00 pm CBS

West Virgina (5-8) at No. 3 Houston at 1:00 pm ESPN+

No. 18 Baylor (11-2) at Stillwater Oklahoma State (8-5) at 2:00 pm ESPN+

Iowa State (11-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma at 5:00 pm ESPN+

Texas Tech (11-2) at No. 20 Texas at 7:00 pm ESPN2

NCAAW

Thursday

No. 7 LSU (14-1) 92 – Missouri (9-5) 72

Saturday

No. 10 Texas (14-1) at No. 24 West Virginia at 1:00 pm ESPN+

Houston (9-4) at No. 6 Baylor (13-0) at 2:00 pm ESPN+

Oklahoma State (8-5) at No. 23 TCU (14-1) at 4:00 pm ESPN+

Thursday

Privateers (4-8) 88 – TX A&M-Commerce (5-6) 78

The New Orleans Privateers used a 15-0 run late in the fourth quarter on Thursday night to pick up an 88-78 win over the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team at Lakefront Arena. The Lions return home to host the next three conference games, beginning with McNeese on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys

Texas High at Mt Pleasant 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs at Bullard at 3:30 pm

Girls

Mt Pleasant at Texas High / JV and Varsity only starting at 5:00 pm

Sulphur Bluff at Sulphur Springs at 6:15 pm

UIL Spirit State Championships Information

Thursday, January 4

Conference COED, 1A, 2A, 3AD1, 3AD2: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Friday, January 5

Conference 4AD1, 4AD2: Preliminary Divisions and Finals Competition; 5AD1, 5AD2: Preliminary Divisions

Saturday, January 6

Conference 5AD1, 5AD2 Finals Competition; 6AD1, 6AD2: Preliminary Divisions and Finals Competition

A complete schedule is here: https://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spirit-state-championships/schedule.

Tickets: All tickets are $15 per day. To purchase, Click Here.

Live Webcast: NFHS Network will provide a live webcast of the UIL Spirit State Championship from the Fort Worth Convention Center. Fans, family, and alums unable to attend can watch the UIL Spirit State Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil/spirit.