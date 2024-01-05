Friday’s Sports

NFL
Saturday
Texans (9-7) at Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at 7:15 pm ESPN+
The Texans’ pass-rusher and pass-catcher groups took hits Thursday for their Week 18 matchup at the Colts on Saturday night. They ruled out Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard and receiver Noah Brown for Saturday’s game, which is a win-and-in playoff scenario for both teams.
NBA
Thursday
Bucks (25-10) 125 – Spurs (5-29) 121
Friday
Thunder (23-10) at Brooklyn Nets (15-20) at 6:30 pm
Timberwolves (24-9) at Houston Rockets (17-15) at 7:00 pm
Clippers (21-12) at New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) at 7:00 pm
Trail Blazers (20-15) at Dallas Mavericks (20-15) at 7:30 pm
NHL
Avalanche (25-11) 5 – Stars (22-10-5) 4
Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal at 3:40 overtime as the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two-goal deficits to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Thursday night.
Saturday
Predators (21-17-1) at Dallas Stars (22-10-5) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Thursday
No. 18 Memphis (12-2) 78 – Tulsa (9-4) 75
No. 18 James Madison (14-0) 68 – Louisiana (7-7) 61
Saturday
TCU (11-2) at Lawrence No. 2 Kansas (12-1) at 1:00 pm CBS
West Virgina (5-8) at No. 3 Houston at 1:00 pm ESPN+
No. 18 Baylor (11-2) at Stillwater Oklahoma State (8-5) at 2:00 pm ESPN+
Iowa State (11-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma at 5:00 pm ESPN+
Texas Tech (11-2) at No. 20 Texas at 7:00 pm ESPN2
NCAAW
Thursday
No. 7 LSU (14-1) 92 – Missouri (9-5) 72
Saturday
No. 10 Texas (14-1) at No. 24 West Virginia at 1:00 pm ESPN+
Houston (9-4) at No. 6 Baylor (13-0) at 2:00 pm ESPN+
Oklahoma State (8-5) at No. 23 TCU (14-1) at 4:00 pm ESPN+
Thursday
Privateers (4-8) 88 – TX A&M-Commerce (5-6) 78
The New Orleans Privateers used a 15-0 run late in the fourth quarter on Thursday night to pick up an 88-78 win over the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team at Lakefront Arena. The Lions return home to host the next three conference games, beginning with McNeese on Saturday at 3:30 pm.
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys
Texas High at Mt Pleasant 7:30 pm
Sulphur Springs at Bullard at 3:30 pm
Girls
Mt Pleasant at Texas High / JV and Varsity only starting at 5:00 pm
Sulphur Bluff at Sulphur Springs at 6:15 pm
UIL Spirit State Championships Information
Thursday, January 4
Conference COED, 1A, 2A, 3AD1, 3AD2: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition
Friday, January 5
Conference 4AD1, 4AD2: Preliminary Divisions and Finals Competition; 5AD1, 5AD2: Preliminary Divisions
Saturday, January 6
Conference 5AD1, 5AD2 Finals Competition; 6AD1, 6AD2: Preliminary Divisions and Finals Competition
A complete schedule is here: https://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spirit-state-championships/schedule.
Tickets: All tickets are $15 per day. To purchase, Click Here.
Live Webcast: NFHS Network will provide a live webcast of the UIL Spirit State Championship from the Fort Worth Convention Center. Fans, family, and alums unable to attend can watch the UIL Spirit State Championships live online with a subscription at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil/spirit.