Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 23)

The city of Paris reminds all citizens of Paris and Lamar County that possessing or using fireworks is prohibited within the City of Paris by ordinance. Use of fireworks may result in a fine of up to $2,000.00 and the confiscation of the fireworks in possession.

Erasmo Garza

Thursday night at 11:06, officers investigated a Criminal Trespass complaint in the 1900 block of Lamar and made contact with Erasmo Garza. Garza had an active warrant for Theft out of McAllen, Texas. He was arrested and transported to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers working a criminal trespass in the 1400 block of Plum St. located two individuals living in a vacant house. They had received a complaint from a realty company about the incident. Two adult individuals have taken up residence in the empty house without permission. The “Squatters” were given criminal trespass warnings and agreed to leave without incident.

Officers made 26 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 116 calls for service on Thursday (Jun 22).

