Friday’s Sports

Rory McIlroy aced his first hole-in-one

MLB

Thursday

Astros and Rangers Idle

Friday

Rangers (46-28) at Bronx Yankees (41-34) at 6:05 pm

Astros (41-34) at Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) at 9:10 pm

Ronald Acuna, Jr. is a frontrunner for National League MVP after leading all players in total votes in the first phase of All-Star voting. That means he’ll be in his fourth All-Star Game as a starting outfielder, and there’s a good chance some of his Atlanta Braves teammates join him in the starting lineup.

NBA

The Victor Wembanyama (VIK-tr wuhm-ban-YAA-muh) era has officially begun, as the Spurs made him the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft. Wembanyama, a 7-foot-5 French phenom (fee-naam) with an 8-foot wingspan, walked across the stage at the Barclays Center in New York to shake NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s hand and formally mark the start of his new career.

PGA

Rory McIlroy aced his first hole-in-one Thursday for the first time in his career.

COLLEGE

Thursday

No. 5 LSU (52-16) 2 – No. 1 Wake Forest (54-12) 0

Starting at 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 24, the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers take the field for a Men’s College World Series matchup on ESPN at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The Gators enter this game after beating TCU on Wednesday by a 3-2 score. Josh Rivera was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, and two RBI in that victory. The Tigers enter the contest after a 2-0 win over Wake Forest on Thursday. Tommy White went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and two RBI to help seal the victory.

RODEO

For the second year, a Texas A&M-Commerce Rodeo team member captured a National Championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. Kincade Henry of Mt Pleasant repeated as the National Champion in the men’s Tie Down Roping event.

DIXIE

Dixie selected the Paris Optimist Club to host the Dixie Youth Baseball North Division 1 and Division 2 Coach Pitch Regional State Tournaments starting Saturday and the DYB North Division 1 and Division 2 Ozone Regional State Tournaments that start next Saturday, July 1-3 at the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields in Paris. Club President Chad Farris said the club is preparing the ballpark for the influx of over 1,000 players, coaches, and fans expected to attend each tournament daily.

GOLF

The Third Annual Journey Road Ministries Golf Tournament is Monday, June 26, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club, with a four-person shotgun starting at 8:00 am. The $400 entry fee includes lunch and two golf carts. Register at JourneyRoadMinistries.com.