Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 11)

Thomas Bradford Wigley

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 3600-block of NE Loop 286 at 4:46 Thursday afternoon. The 34-year-old victim reported that she and her husband traveled through Paris en route to Oklahoma and that her husband was apparently “coming down” from heroin and became aggressive. She reported that her husband, Thomas Bradford Wigley, 46, of Mustang, Oklahoma, had assaulted her. When Wigley stopped the vehicle, she got out and ran to safety. During the investigation, Wigley had possession of methamphetamine, was arrested, and charged with possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Officers took him to the Lamar County Jail.

Cassandra Ann Hesler

Cassandra Ann Hesler, 28, of Paris, was arrested at 6:55 Thursday evening on a parole violation warrant in the 800-block of Deshong Dr. She was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Mar 10).