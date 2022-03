Triple A-Texas reports that Texas’ statewide gas price average is $4.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. It is a new record-high average for the state, breaking the previous mark set in 2008. This $4 average is 62 cents more than Thursday of last week and $1.45 more per gallon compared to this day last year. With gas prices at record highs across the U.S., an increasing number of governors and state lawmakers are calling for the suspension of gas taxes to provide relief to motorists.