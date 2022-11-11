Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 11)

Thursday morning at 7:28, Paris officers responded to a report of a business burglary in the 200-block South Collegiate Drive. An employee started the day by finding the back glass door shattered. The only items possibly missing were a cash drawer and its contents of over $300 cash. Instead, they found the drawer outside, a few feet from the broken glass door. Police lifted a latent print to assist with the investigation.

Everett Henry Aker

Thursday at 6:09 pm, during an investigation of a criminal trespass complaint in the 600-block of SE 9th, police arrested Everett Henry Aker, 63, of Paris, for a Felony Parole Violation (Theft Property $2500<$30000). They transported Aker to the Lamar County Jail.

Carlos Castillo-Andrade

Thursday night at 11:53, Paris Police Officers worked a fight in progress in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286. The remaining parties were a father and his son, but officers could not determine what had transpired during the altercation due to their levels of intoxication and uncooperativeness. The father, Carlos Castillo-Andrade, 46, of Dumas, Arkansas, was arrested on scene for Public Intoxication and Fail To Identify. They added Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance while being booked into jail when a clear plastic baggie containing a substance tested positive for cocaine. They charged the son with Misdemeanor violations.

The Paris Police Department responded to 82 calls for service and arrested nine adult persons on Thursday (Nov 10).