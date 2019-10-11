Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 11)

Curtis Anthony August-Adams

On Thursday, Paris Police Officers located a stolen vehicle in the 1300-block of Clarksville. The owner had reported it taken in Plano. Officers arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle, who they identified as Curtis Anthony August-Adams.

Justin Blake Whitworth

On Thursday, Paris Police Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1300-block of Margaret Street. Officers found that Justin Blake Whitworth had entered a residence there without permission and assaulted one of the persons inside the house. Officers observed injuries to the 21-year-old victim. Whitworth was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

Paris Police responded to 138 calls for service and arrested three people in the last 24 hours ending Thursday (Oct 10).