Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 14)

Jana Lynn Combs

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200-block of Clarksville at 10:40 pm Thursday. A white passenger vehicle traveling northbound on Church St. collided with another as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville. The driver, Jana Lynn Combs, 29, of Sumner, tested to be intoxicated and had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Officers transferred Combs to the Lamar County Jail.

Brian Keith Shugart

Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of Church Friday morning at 3:19 for expired registration. The driver, Brian Keith Shugart, 44, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Officers arrested him and placed Shugart in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested five persons on Thursday (Oct 13).