Mt Pleasant’s Lauren Burge Wins Third Championship

Team Remington’s Lauren Burge Wins Lady High Overall Title At 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship

Team Remington’s Lauren Burge won the Lady High Overall title at the 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship, dusting 441 clays on her way to victory. In addition, her Remington teammates Clay Baldwin and Houston Deshotels captured top finishes at the tournament.

The match was held from September 30 through October 7 at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, Texas.

Burge walked away from the 2022 World Skeet Championship with a score of 441×450 to take the Lady High Overall victory.

As for Clay Baldwin, he posted an impressive performance in the World 20-Gauge Championship, taking the top spot with a score of 100×100.

Houston Deshotels reached high leaderboard spots in multiple events, including fourth place in the High Overall competition (448×450), third in the 28-Gauge event (100×100), and also third place in the 20-Gauge Mini-World competition (100×100).

All three were using different Remington match loads at the competition.

“Our elite shooters represented Big Green with an outstanding performance at this year’s World Championship,” said Mike Hampton, Remington’s team manager. “This competition showcased our shooters’ extreme talent to a huge audience. We’ve had a big year, and it continues to improve as Team Remington keeps coming out on top.”

See the full results of the 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship. Learn more about Team Remington at remington.com.