Paris Police Report For Friday, October 27

Octavious Jamal Ewing

Thursday afternoon at 4:05, officers arrested Octavious Jamal Ewing after responding to an assault in the 700 block of S. Main St. Reportedly, Ewing assaulted two female family members. Officers determined that Ewing repeatedly committed acts of violence against one of the individuals over the last several months. They charged him with Continuous Violence Against a Family Member and Assault Causing Bodily Injury to the other victim, whom he had pushed down, causing a head injury. They took Ewing to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers made three traffic stops, arrested an adult, and answered 80 calls for service on Thursday, October 26.

