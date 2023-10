Judge Catherine Mauzy

A judge issued a temporary injunction Thursday night in the lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency’s proposed changes to the A-F school performance ratings. The temporary injunction prevents the TEA from implementing the changes to the “A-F performance ratings” for the 2022-2023 school year until the court issues an order or a final judgment in the suit. Most Superintendents say the temporary injunction “is a great victory and appropriate.”