Officers worked a burglary on NW 4th St. where a suspect had stolen an air conditioner unit, an oven/stove, and a water heater from the residence. The investigation is continuing.

A victim reported a burglary in the 300-block of Bonham St. Thieves entered an unlocked door and stole a game system from the complainant’s residence.

Paris Police responded to 139 calls for service and made one arrest on Thursday (Sep 9).