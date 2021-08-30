Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 30)

Larry Matthew Black

Officers worked a violation of a protective order in the 300-block of SE 19th. Larry Matthew Black was in residence and had an active Emergency Protective Order against him, and someone had assaulted Black at a previous location. He was arrested on scene for Violation of Protective Order with Multiple Prior Convictions and taken into custody without incident.

Sergio Cabrera

Officers Arrested Sergio Cabrera for a Criminal Trespassing offense in the 3800-block of Lamar Avenue.

Stanley Collins

A Security Check in the 300-block of NW 3rd resulted in the arrest of Stanley Collins. He had possession of Narcotics and paraphernalia as well as another person’s prescription medications.

Trent Hacket

Police arrested Trent Hacket for a Bond Surrender Warrant for Sexual Assault from Grayson County. He was contacted in the 200-block of S. Main St. and stopped after someone called in a suspicious person at that location.

James Hereford

An officer working an accident in the 1100-block of NW Loop 286 made contact with James Hereford. He had a warrant for the Violation of a Protective Order out of Maryland, and officers arrested him without incident.

Jayla Monique King

Police arrested Jayla Monique King at the scene of a robbery in the 2500-block of N. Main St. King was charged with Robbery and Abandoning or Endangering a child.

Allan Ray McFarland

Officers arrested Allan Ray McFarland at a residence in the 600-block of NE 26th after returning to a house that he had previously, on the same date, been warned not to return. He was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Trespassing.

Rebecca Smith

Police arrested Rebecca Smith for an outstanding warrant for Bond Surrender for Fraudulent use of Identifying Information in the 1700-block of Cleveland St. They placed her in jail without incident.

Shane Jordan Varnado

Officers worked a disturbance in the 2500-block of Lamar Ave. They arrested Shane Jordan Varnado for Assault causing Bodily Injury after it was reported and confirmed that he had assaulted a family member. He is in Lamar County Jail after being booked at the Police Department.

Paris Police responded to 311 calls for service and made 12 arrests Friday through Sunday (Aug 29).