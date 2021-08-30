Monday’s Sports

MLB

Texas (45-85) 13 – Houston (77-53) 2

Adolis Garcia came up with a grand slam to prevent the Astros from sweeping Texas. As a result, the Rangers avoided being swept by AL West-leading Astros for the fourth time in five series this season.

Monday

Colorado at Texas 7:05 pm

Houston at Seattle 9:10 pm

NFL

The Saints evacuated Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida and set up practice at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

NCAA

College football fans headed back into stadiums Saturday, some of them for the first time in two years. Along with binoculars, sunscreen, and other items, some had face masks and proof of vaccination.

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

A medical helicopter airlifted a Woodville football player during the Eagles’ game against the Newton Eagles Friday night. The player suffered a concussion and swelling to one eye.

Cooper 25 – Grand Saline 23

Daingerfield 48 – Atlanta 7

DeKalb 65 – Rivercrest 6

Denton Ryan 40 – Longview 7

Detroit 28 – Trenton 14

Farmersville 49 – Rains 36

Frisco 54 – Sulphur Springs 24

Gilmer 42 – Gladewater 14

Harmony 25 – Elysian Fields 14

Henderson 48 – Hallsville 47

Krum 42 – North Lamar 0

Mt Vernon 63 – Hooks 18

New Boston 64 – New Diana 0

New Caney 33 – Marshall 7

Prairiland 28 – Alba-Golden 7

Paris 55 – Arkansas 0

Pine Tree 25 – Liberty-Eylau 0

Texas High 24 – Tyler Lyons 10

TY Chapel Hill 63 – Greenville 36

Whitewright 49 – Clarksville 0

Winnsboro 39 – Paul Pewitt 23

Winona 28 – Lone Oak 21