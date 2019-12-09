Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 9)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 900-block of NE 7th St. at 11:44 Friday night. Reportedly, the victim’s ex-husband came to the residence and forced his way inside before taking a knife from the kitchen and threatening a friend of the victim. The ex-husband then damaged property while chasing the friend out of the house. The victim closed and locked the door. A few minutes later, the ex-husband kicked the front door of the residence open. The ex-husband fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 233 calls and arrested five people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Dec 8).