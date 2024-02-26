Paris Police Report For Monday, February 26

Kameron Blake Avery

Officers arrested Kameron Blake Avery, 27, on Saturday after responding to a disturbance call at a local club in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286. The officer observed Avery attempting to assault another individual. Upon the officer announcing his presence, Avery fled on foot, was pursued, and captured behind the club. There was a brief struggle before charging him with Evading Arrest, Detention, and Disorderly Conduct or fighting in public.

Matthew David Bryan

On Friday, Officers arrested Matthew David Bryan, 46, at the Probation Office for a Motion to Revoke his Probation on a warrant for Debit Card Abuse of older people.

Denetra Nicole Edwards

02/25 Paris Police arrested Denetra Nicole Edwards, 41, on Sunday after officers responded to an assault in progress in the 1900 block of E. Booth. Edwards was intoxicated on the porch and had fought with a live-in partner at the residence. She had struck the victim in the head with a bottle, cutting the victim’s head. They arrested her for Aggravated Assault of a Family Member as well as on a Misdemeanor warrant for Fighting in Public.

Kobee Allen Lewis

Saturday, officers responded to shoplifters at Walmart. They arrested Kobee Allen Lewis, 19, and a juvenile for Theft over $100.00 but less than $750.00. Both had stolen property from the store over the amounts listed. They released the juvenile to his family, and Lewis was booked and taken to Lamar County Jail.

Kenneth Wayne Mallory

Officers arrested Kenneth Wayne Mallory, 74, on Sunday for failing to Comply with a Sex Offender Duty to Register. Mallory was arrested without incident and transported to Lamar County Jail after booking.

Jessica Ann McMellon

Monday, the department received a tip that Jessica Ann McMellon, 39, was at a location in the 1800 block of Polk and that she had outstanding Felony Warrants. A Check revealed that McMellon was wanted for Possession of a Controlled Substance. An officer arrested and booked McMellon without incident.

Baylor Necole Meeks

While patrolling Sunday the 1100 block of 15th NW, an officer observed and knew Baylor Necole Meeks, 23, was being sought for an outstanding warrant for the Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He arrested her without incident.

Gracie Ann Miles

Sunday, an officer observed a vehicle going the wrong way on the service road in the 2500 block of NE Loop 286. He stopped them in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive. He discovered Gracie Ann Miles, 64, was intoxicated. Miles had prescription drugs in her possession, but she could not show a prescription. The officer arrested her for Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Officers received a report Saturday of an assault in the 600 block of 7th NW. The victim advised that a known suspect had struck her in the face with his fist and then dragged her with his vehicle. The victim is in a relationship with the offender. An investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 30 traffic stops, arrested 15 adults, and answered 267 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, February 25.

Captain John T. Bull