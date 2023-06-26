Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 26)

Daylan Trey Copeland

At 4:26 Saturday morning, officers were suspicious of persons in the 1800 block of Bonham and made contact with Daylan Trey Copeland. Copeland had outstanding misdemeanor warrants. While patting Copeland down, they found him in possession of Narcotics. Officers charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance, booked and placed him in jail.

Jason Lee Estep

Officers responded to a shoplifter call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 5:14 last Friday afternoon. They took Jason Lee Estep into custody for theft and shoplifting at that location. Estep had two convictions for robbery and filed for theft under $2,500.00 with two Prior Convictions, which is a Felony. He was transported to booking and transported to Lamar County Jail.

Kanavis Trigg

Friday morning at 9:24, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of Bonham St. for a traffic violation and contacted Kanavis Trigg. Trigg had an outstanding traffic warrant, and they arrested him. During booking, officers located Ecstacy pills in Trigg’s wallet. They charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

Officers made 35 traffic stops, arrested 14 adults, and answered 209 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday (Jun 25).