Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 14)

Paris Police responded to a burglar alarm in the 1800-block of Lamar Ave at 4:08 Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found that someone had shattered the front door glass, and no one was there. The owner is trying to determine what is missing. Officers responded to a second burglar alarm in the 2400-block of Lamar Ave about an hour later, where someone also shattered the front door to gain entry. Again no one was in the building, and the owner doesn’t know if they took anything. Officers think both are connected and continue their investigations.

Tevin Cinchez Young

Saturday afternoon at 1:39, Officers met with a victim claiming her ex-boyfriend pointed a pistol at her and threatened her during an argument. The altercation occurred in the 2000-block of Kyle Dr. Officers located the suspect, who had previous family violence convictions. A second person had the pistol, numerous pills, and a scale for weighing narcotics. The boyfriend was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense. Additionally, they arrested Tevin Cinchez Young, 28, of Paris, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Police added possession of marijuana of more than two ounces delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams, and manufactured or having drugs less than 28 grams. Police placed both in the Lamar County Jail.

David Earl Christopher

Officers observed David Earl Christopher, 42, of Paris, riding a bicycle in the 1300-block of NW 19th St at 4:00 Monday morning against traffic and stopped him. He had two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest, charging him with property theft of less than $2,500 with at least two previous convictions. Christopher was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Summer Parker

Paris Police responded to a suspicious person’s call in the 2400-block of Lamar Ave at 8:24 Saturday night. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived but they located her in a vehicle in the 4000-block of Pine Mill Rd. The driver, Summer Parker, 27, of Reno, had two outstanding felony warrants out of Collin County. In addition, Parker had possession of methamphetamine and several Xanex pills. As a result, they placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 207 calls for service and arrested 17 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 13).