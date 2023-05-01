Paris Police Report For Monday (May 1)

Charlie Joseph Cooper

Saturday afternoon at 1:34, a Patrol Officer made contact with an individual he recognized as Charlie Joseph Cooper in the 700 block of Bonham St. Cooper was known to have outstanding misdemeanor warrants for his arrest and Motion to Revolk Probation. Upon searching Cooper after the arrest, he had possession of Methamphetamine. They charged Cooper with Possession of a controlled substance and the previous warrants.

Larhonda Michelle Grigsby

Friday afternoon at 1:00, two Detectives stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Blvd for multiple traffic violations. The driver identified herself as Rosa Grigsby. Officers spotted drug paraphernalia, and a search revealed “Crack Cocaine.” From the paperwork found in the vehicle, the driver was Larhonda Michelle Grigsby. The officers arrested Grigsby for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice, and four Municipal Traffic Warrants.

Saturday afternoon at 2:47, Ashley Medders was arrested in the 300-block of SW 9th on a Motion to Revolk Probation warrant out of Franklin County for Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as a Municipal Warrant for Theft under 50.00.

Laurika Dolores Thomas

Officers worked a disturbance in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 Friday morning at 10:24. They arrested Laurika Dolores Thomas, an employee, for an unprovoked attack on a co-worker. Officers reviewed in-house video of the incident, which showed Thomas attacking and striking the co-worker with her fist and running into the victim with a cart. Officers observed physical injuries to the victim and also found Thomas to be currently on Probation for a previous assaultive incident. Thomas was charged with Assault Causes Bodily Injury.

Officers responded to a call of Indecent Exposure at Lake Crook Park. Victims said they were having lunch at the park, and an older white male intentionally exposed himself and then left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday night around 8:00, officers worked a bomb threat in the 900 block of Clarksville on a business. Officers physically searched the address and found no explosive devices inside. The anonymous suspect had threatened to blow up the company if the management did not provide them with cash or cash cards. The employees advised that other businesses in the same chain had received similar threats on the same day. The investigation will continue.

Sunday morning at 8:00, officers investigated a burglary in the 1200 block of SE 13th St. Suspects had entered the complainant’s shop and stole numerous tools. The investigating officer located several stolen items along the Trail de Paris and returned them to the owner. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 45 traffic stops, arrested ten, and answered 287 calls for service on April 28-30, 2023.