Monday’s Sports

NBA

Sunday

East Semifinals G1 Heat (1-0)

Heat (44-38) 180 – Knicks (47-35) 101

West G7 Warriors (4-3) Winner

Warriors (44-38) 120 – Kings (48-34) 100

Monday

East Semifinals G1

76ers (54-28) vs. Celtics (57-25) at 6:30 pm TNT

West Semifinals G2 Nuggets (1-0)

Suns (45-37) vs. Nuggets (53-29) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Friday Stars (4-2) Winner

Stars (47-21-14) 4 – Wild (46-25-11) 1

Tuesday

G1

Kraken at Dallas Stars 8:30 pm

MLB

Sunday

Rangers (17-11) 15 – Yankees (15-14) 2

Astros (15-13) 4 – Phillies (15-14) 3

Monday

Rangers and Astros Idle

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Sunday

Iowa State 6 – No. 20 Baylor 5

No. 7 Oklahoma State 8 – Texas Tech 0

No. 1 Oklahoma 8 – Kansas 2

No. 23 Texas A&M 11 – Missouri 4

No. 12 Arkansas 6 – No. 3 Tennessee 4

No 16 Alabama 2 – No. 14 LSU 0

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Softball collected a 2-0 win in Game 1 at John Cain Family Field over Northwestern State, while they suspended Game 2 due to inclement weather.

Baseball

Sunday

No. 18 West Virginia 18 – Baylor 4

No. 19 Dallas Baptist 4 – Rice 3

Kansas State 10 – No. 14 Texas Tech 8

No. 1 LSU 13 – Alabama 11

Oklahoma 7 – Kansas 4

Texas 3 – TCU 2

Recent Texas A&M University-Commerce football alum Darius Williams has earned an opportunity to continue his football career after being invited to the rookie minicamp by the San Francisco 49ers.

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday, Mt Vernon’s Olivia Baird claimed first place in pole vaulting clearing 11’9” in Whitehouse, sending her to state.

SOFTBALL

BI-DISTRICT

Friday

No. 2 Bullard 12 – Henderson 2, Bullard 12 – Henderson 4

Elysian Fields 2 – White Oak 0

Ford 9 – Community 5

Gilmer 7 – Hudson 6

Harleton 9 – Detroit 4

Hughes Springs 7 – Tatum 2

No. 11 Huntsville 14 – Mt Pleasant 4, Huntsville 10 – Mt Pleasant 0

Kaufman 11 – Farmersville 8

No. 9 Kingwood 3 – Whitehouse 0

Mabank 14 – Caddo Mills 7

Mt Vernon 11 – DeKalb 1

North Lamar 17 – Athens 4

Prairiland 11 – Gunter 1

Porter 3 – Hallsville 1

No. 4 Rockwall 8 – Garland 3

Spring Hill 6 – Jacksonville 3, Spring Hill 8 – Jacksonville 1

Sulphur Springs 7 – Lindale 0

Troup 3 – New Diana 0

Tyler Legacy 2 – Wylie East 0

No. 13 West Rusk 4 – Sabine 1

Saturday

Canton 3 – Ferris 1

Dayton 4 – Longview 2

Farmersville 13 – Kaufman 2, Farmersville 16 – Kaufman 6

Harleton 13 – Detroit 1

Hooks 14 – Quitman 4

No. 9 Kingwood 6 – Whitehouse 2

Nort Lamar 9 – Athens 4

Pleasant Grove 13 – Brownsboro 12, Pleasant Grove 8 – Brownsboro 1

Queen City 24 – Mineola 2

No. 17 Rains 12 – Pottsboro 2

Royse City 18 – Sachse 8

Troup 6 – New Diana 0

No. 13 West Rusk 9 – Sabine 1

White Oak 2 – Elysian Fields 0

Whitewright 6 – Cooper 0

Winnsboro 4 – Redwater 2

Wylie East 4 0 Tyler Legacy 1

AREA

6A

Lake Ridge vs. Royse City

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie

5A

Huntsville vs. Lovejoy at Corsicana G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Dayton vs. McKinney North

4A

Pleasant Grove vs. Canton at Marshall G1 Thu 7:00 pm. G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Van vs. Ford at Crandall G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Mabank at Rains G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2 Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Mon 6:00 pm

Canton vs. Pleasant Grove

Farmersville vs. Nort Lamar

3A

Rains vs.

West Rusk vs. Mt Vernon at Grand Saline, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2 Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Follows – K-Lake 97.7

Milage

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Marshall, G1 Thu 4:45 pm, G2 Fri 4:45 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am – Star 96.9

Whitesboro vs. Chisum

Boyd vs. Prairiland

Queen City vs. White Oak

Winnsboro vs. Troup at Longview Lobo G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 5:00pm

2A

Cumby vs. Riesel

Trenton vs. Valley Mills

Crawford vs. Whitewright

2A RIII

Rivercrest vs. Big Sandy/Frankston

Hawkins vs. Alba-Golden/McLeon

Harleton vs. Kerens at Longview Lobo Sat 1:00 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Cross Roads

BASEBALL

Friday

No. 3 Celina 7 – Anna 3

Chapel Hill TY 3 – Brownsboro 2

Harmony 12 – Winona 0

Kilgore 2 – No. 22 Spring Hill 1

Lindale 4 – Van 2

Lufkin 9 – Kingwood 5

New Caney 7 – Nacogdoches 3

New Diana 9 – White Oak 5

Panther Creek 4 – Van Alstyne 2

Prairiland 15 – Lone Oak 3

No. 1 Rockwall 5 – Tyler Legacy 3

No. 2 Rockwall-Heath 4 – North Forney 3

Royse City 5 – Horn 4

No. 19 Whitehouse 12 – Marshall 1

Winnsboro 13 – Chapel Hill MP 1

Saturday

Bells 13 – Blue Ridge 3

Brock 16 – New Diana 1

Brownsboro 5 – Van 1

Honey Grove 6 – Alba-Golden 5

Ore City 6 – Linden-Kildare 4

BI-DISTRICT

5A RII

Texas High vs. Lufkin at Hallsville, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A RII

Community vs. Wills Point

Kaufman vs. Ferris

Canton vs. Sunnyvale

Farmersville vs. Mabank

3A 2A RII

Hughes Springs vs. West Rusk at Spring Hill G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Sat 6:00 pm, G3 Follows

Queen City vs. Como-Pickton at NTCC G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fir 5:00 pm, G3 Follows

Atlanta vs. Mt Vernon at Hooks G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Sat 1:00 pm, G3 Follows

Alba-Golden vs. Linden Kildare at Winnsboro G1 Fri 6:00 pm G2 Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Follows

Pleasant Grove vs. Chapel Hill TY at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 TBA