Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 25)

Zatwavion Lajuan Easter

Paris Police observed Zatwavion Lajuan Easter, 28, of Paris, walking in the 300-block of Tudor St at 4:09 Sunday afternoon. Easter had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. Easter was placed under arrest and booked into the city jail and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2500-block of Kessler Saturday afternoon at 12:21. Reportedly, while the victim was at work, someone broke out a back window to gain access to the residence and stole an electronic gaming console and a gun. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave Saturday night at 11:06. The victim reported that they had fallen asleep on the bed, but apparently, the door to the room did not close. While they were sleeping, someone entered the residence and took their wallet, cash, CBD wax, and cell phone. The incident is under investigation.

Sunday afternoon at 12:56, 2019, Paris Police responded to fraud in the 3900-block of Bonham. Reportedly, a white male came into the store to buy merchandise and attempted to pay for the items with a fake $20.00 bill. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1800-block of Polk at 3:57 Sunday morning. Allegedly, the victim and her boyfriend were arguing when the boyfriend choked her. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 263 calls and arrested 19 persons over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Nov 24).