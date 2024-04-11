Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Police Report For Thursday, April 11

Joshua Adam Westbrook

Wednesday night at 8:24, Paris Police arrested Joshua Adam Westbrook, 38, in the 3800 block of Clarksville after a caller informed them of a theft at that location. Westbrook purchased items on Tuesday, April 9, then returned to the store on Wednesday, April 10, selected identical items, and returned them for a refund, using the receipt from the previous day. Westbrook took the returned cash and left the store. Officers took Westbrook into custody and discovered Westbrook had two prior convictions for Theft.

Officers made 19 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 92 calls on Wednesday, April 10.

Captain John T. Bull

