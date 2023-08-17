Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 17)

Mario Edwardo Lozano

Wednesday afternoon, officers accompanied Lamar County Probation Department members to a residence in the 1200 block of Cooper St. on a Probation Violation warrant. Officers contacted Mario Edwardo Lozano as he tried to flee the place. They arrested Lozano and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, narcotics, and one firearm. Officers booked Lozano for the initial warrant, Possession of Marijuana, and Manufacturing or delivery of drugs.

Cedric Ricks

Wednesday morning at 9:05, officers responded to the Lamar County Probation office in the 4300 block of Bonham, where they arrested Cedric Ricks on an outstanding warrant. It stemmed from an assault in the 300 block of Stone Avenue in early June 2023. They accused Ricks of assaulting a family member and choking them with his hands. He was booked and placed in jail.

Zavier Rollerson

Wednesday night at 10:48, an officer worked a disturbance call in the 300 block of 18th SW, and witnesses advised that a suspect, Zavier Rollerson, was found in the backseat of a victim’s car. When they confronted him, he began to have a medical event. Paris EMS treated the suspect and transported him to Paris Regional Medical Center. Police discovered that Rollerson had a warrant for Motion to Revoke his Probation on an Aggravated Robbery incident from Hopkins County. Upon being medically cleared, they arrested Rollerson on the charges from Hopkins County without incident.

There was a burglary of a residence investigation Wednesday morning at 9:50 in the 500 block of Bonham St. Suspects had taken numerous clothing items and a bicycle from the victim’s residence. The witness later contacted the victim, who advised them the suspects had brought some of her property to their residence in the 600 block of SE 5th. Police were again called and assisted with the recovery. Officers continue investigating, and they will seek warrants for the known suspects.

Officers made one traffic stop, arrested three adults, and answered 105 calls for service on Wednesday (Aug 16).