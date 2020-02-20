Paris Police Report For Thursday (Feb 20)

Kwame Otoya Ferguson

At 10:12 Wednesday morning, Paris Police arrested Kwame Otoya Ferguson, 39, of Paris, at his residence on four warrants charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams. Ferguson is in Lamar County Jail.

David Allen Pardee

Officers arrested David Allen Pardee, 42, of Paris, in the 3500-block of NE Loop286 at 2:07 pm Wednesday. Allegedly, Pardee had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of less than one gram. Pardee is in Lamar County Jail.

Bryan Lynn Thompson

Paris Police arrested Bryan Lynn Thompson, 49, at his residence in the 200-block of SW 2nd St at 10:00 Wednesday morning. Thompson had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Ricky Levon Patt | Alisha Chonte Cashion

Wednesday afternoon around 1:30, Detectives with the Paris Police Department made contact with Ricky Levon Patt, 42, of Paris, and Alisha Chonte Cashion, 30, of Paris, in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286. Reportedly, they had possession of methamphetamine, and both were arrested and charged with felony possession of controlled substance charges. Both are in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 12 people Wednesday (Feb 19).