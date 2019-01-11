Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 10)

Jeffery Dewayne Whitehead

Paris Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcyclist in the 100-block of SE 17th Thursday evening. The motorcyclist tried to evade the officer by accelerating away. Officer chased him for about six blocks. He crashed out in the 1900-block of Lamar and fled on foot. They located Jeffery Dewayne Whitehead, 32, the cyclist, hiding in bushes behind a residence in the ten-block of NE 20th. He was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. During the foot chase, officers located a pistol that Whitehead either dropped or threw down. Officers charged Whitehead with evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction, possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration (due to altering the registration sticker), and evading arrest or detention. Whitehead is in Lamar County Jail.

Sue Ann Gardner

Police arrested Sue Ann Gardner, 44, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Officer They arrested her Thursday morning on a felony motion to revoke warrant. She is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 100 calls for service and arrested five people Thursday (Jan 10).