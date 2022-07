Jeremy Doyle Dancer

Paris Police located Jeremy Doyle Dancer, 40, of Sumner, in the 100-block of W. Kaufman Wednesday night at 8:26. Dancer had three outstanding Municipal Court warrants and, during his arrest, had more than one gram of methamphetamine. Officers charged Dancer with possession of a controlled substance, and they will transfer him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Jul 27).