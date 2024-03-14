Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Police Report For Thursday, March 14

Tasha Denise Kyle

Wednesday, officers stopped Tasha Denise Kyle, 40, for a city ordinance violation in the 600 block of East Washington. Kyle had possession of Methamphetamine, and they arrested her.

Michael Shane McCormick

Officers arrested Michael Shane McCormick, 33, in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 at the Holiday Inn. McCormick had been warned previously to stay away from the properties and had a criminal trespassing warning on March 12. McCormick, who claims to be homeless, said he was waiting for a ride to the Salvation Army Shelter. Due to his violation of the lawful criminal trespass order, they arrested him.

Officers responded to a Motor Vehicle burglary in the 10-block of 1st NW. The victim advised that they left a purse in a parked vehicle and were sure the vehicle had been locked. However, officers could find no forced entry into the vehicle. The purse, identification, and checks were taken.

Officers made ten traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 99 calls for service on Wednesday, March 13.

Captain John T. Bull

