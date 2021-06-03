Paris Police Report For Thursday (May 3)

Alexander Hatheway

Paris Police observed a vehicle on the back part of the Civic Center property with no lights at about 10:05 pm on June 2, 2021. When the officer talked with the occupants, he smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Upon searching, the officer located a small amount of marijuana and a baggie containing Psilocybin mushrooms. The driver, Alexander Hatheway, 43, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four grams in a drug-free zone. Hatheway was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (Jun 2).