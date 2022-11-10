Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 10)

Tara Dawn George

Paris Police located Tara Dawn George, 25, in the 1200-block of W. Cherry, knowing she had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. It was for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility, so they arrested her, and she is in Lamar County Jail.

Byron Kennyth Long

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of SE 17th Wednesday night at 11:00. The driver, Byron Kennyth Long, 49, of Paris, had two outstanding Municipal Court warrants. Officers also found THC wax inside the vehicle, along with other drug paraphernalia. They charged Long with possession of a controlled substance, and he is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested eight people on Wednesday (Nov 09).