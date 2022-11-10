Thursday’s Sports

Big Bertha II

NBA

Wednesday

Magic (3-9) 94 – Mavericks (6-4) 87

Raptors (7-5) 116 – Rockets (2-10) 109

Pelicans (6-5) 115 – Bulls (6-7) 111

Bucks (10-1) 136 – Thunder (4-7) 132

Grizzlies (8-4) 124 – Spurs (5-7) 122

Thursday

Mavericks at D.C Wizards 6:00 pm

Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 pm

NFL

Thursday

Falcons (4-5) at Charlotte Panthers (2-7) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

COLLEGE

Purdue had the World’s Largest Drum. Texas had Big Bertha. Both claimed to be the biggest, with Purdue claiming its dimensions were a “trade secret.” Then came Oct. 15, Texas declared an emphatic victory when the Longhorn Band introduced Big Bertha II, a worthy successor to their 100-year-old enormous bass drum. Bertha II, an even Bigger Bertha, was unveiled to the world during a centennial celebration for its predecessor, announced at a hefty 9 ½ feet tall and 55 inches wide.

HIGH SCHOOL

You would have thought February arrived early Wednesday for National Signing Day. Two Winnsboro ISD students signed up to continue their academic careers at the next level. Faith Acker will play basketball at the University of Louisiana Monroe, while David Soto will stay in East Texas to attend the University of Texas at Tyler and run track. In addition, Rains ISD’s Harley Kreck committed to Baylor University to continue her Volleyball career for the Bears. Finally, Mattison Buster of Como-Pickton will head to Louisiana Tech to play Division 1 softball for the Bulldogs.

FOOTBALL

Thursday

Gunter 2 – Cedar Hill 0

Gladewater vs. Pottsboro at Paris 7:00 pm

Anderson-Shiro vs. Daingerfield at Jacksonville 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Edgewood vs. DeKalb at Sulphur Springs 7:00 pm

Hawkins vs. Cooper at Winnsboro 7:00 pm

New Boston vs. Grand Salin at Mt Pleasant 7:00 pm

Van vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall 7:00 pm

Pittsburg vs. Carthage at Lindale 7:00 pm

Wolfe City vs. Frankston at Rains 7:00 pm

Rivercrest vs. Beckville at Longview 7:30 pm