ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 14)

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 120 calls for service on Wednesday (Sep 13).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     