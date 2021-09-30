Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 30)

Feliciano Castanon Godinez

Paris Police arrested Feliciano Castanon Godinez, 41, at his residence in the 1100-block of SE 12th St at 11:40 Tuesday night. Godinez was known to have two outstanding felony warrants charging him with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age and indecency with a child by sexual contact. Officers booked Godinez into the city jail before transferring him to the Lamar County Jail.

Davarious Demone Brown

Investigators of the Paris Police Department arrested Davarious Demone Brown, 26, at 9:38 Tuesday morning at his residence in the 200-block of Stone Ave. Brown had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated robbery. The warrant stemmed from a September 22 case in the 700-block of Hearon St. Brown allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the keys to his vehicle, and stole a rifle out of the victim’s vehicle. During the arrest, Brown had possession of a handgun, marijuana, and prescription pills that he did not have a prescription to possess. Brown is a convicted felon and was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Also connected with this robbery and arrested was Finess Shamar McCuin, 17, at his residence at 1:07 Tuesday afternoon. Officers charged him with aggravated robbery. They booked both and transferred them to the Lamar County Jail.

(NOTE: No mugshot of McCuin at this time)

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested six people on Tuesday (Sep 29).