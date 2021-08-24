Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Aug 24)

Tarick Alexander

Officers arrested Tarick Alexander after a traffic stop in the 1600-block of N. Main. He had Federal as well as city warrants. Police found multiple types of narcotics in the vehicle and took Alexander into custody without incident.

Jamie Carter

Officers arrested passenger Jamie Carter after stopping her vehicle for a traffic violation in the 2300-block of E. Price. She had a Tarrant County Warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Motor vehicle. She was arrested and transported to Lamar County Jail.

Timothy Hostetler

Officers arrested Timothy Hostetler on a warrant for a Revocation of Probation in the 500-block of NW 13th, and they took him into custody without incident.

Julie Stephens

Julie Stephens was arrested in the 4300-block of Bonham on an outstanding Motion to Adjudicate Guilt warrant for an existing case of Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle. She was processed and released to Lamar County Jail Staff.

Paris Police responded to 110 calls for service and made five arrests on Monday (Aug 23).