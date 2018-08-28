Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Aug 28)

Emmanuel Munoz

Officers arrested Emmanuel Munoz, Jr, 23, of Bogata, at the Paris District Parole Office on N. Main on a parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 10-block of Pine Bluff before 8:30 Monday morning. Someone had removed a window air conditioner to gain access to the building. Once inside, they rummaged through the desk drawers. A cash box was stolen that contained approximately $1,100. The investigation continues. If you have information as to who may have been involved with this crime, or any other crime, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 903-785-TIPS (8477).

Just before 10:00 Monday morning officers met with a victim in the department’s lobby who reported that someone had entered their business on the South Plaza during business hours last Friday and had stolen their debit card. The card was used to purchase over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a local store later that day. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested six people Monday (Aug 27).