Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Aug 29)

Larmie Harris

Officers responded to 1200 NW 7th Monday night concerning a fight. Reportedly, Larmie Harris had assaulted several victims. Harris was intoxicated, and neither he nor the victims would leave the scene. Harris had attacked one of his family members and others. He was arrested, transported to jail, and charged with a Class A Assault as he had caused injury to one of the victims.

John Larry Smith, Jr.

Monday morning at 11:48, an officer stopped a vehicle for an expired plate in the 1400 block of N. Main. The driver, John Larry Smith, Jr., was wanted for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a family member. Officers arrested him without incident.

Christopher Eric Timer

Tuesday morning at 1:29, police worked a Security Check in the 400 block of NE 10th. The victim advised that a family member, Christopher Eric Timer, had assaulted them. Timer had struck the victim multiple times with his fist and spit upon them. Officers observed the victim to have injuries substantiating the report and placed Timer, who was intoxicated, under arrest for the offense of Assault Causes Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Police arrested him without incident, and they requested an Emergency Protective Order.

Monday night at 8:23, police received multiple calls of shooting in the 500 block of SE 13th. A vehicle had pulled into the area of concern, and numerous individuals aggressively approached it and began firing at it. Some occupants of the car exited and exchanged gunfire with the shooters. The vehicle then left, and the individuals on foot fled. Officers contacted individuals who lived in the area and could not locate any injured parties. The investigation will continue.

Jeffrey Haley

An officer observed Jeffrey Haley on the property of 440 Grand Avenue Tuesday just after midnight. Management had repeatedly warned Haley to stay away from the property and has a current Criminal Trespass letter on file with the department. He was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing Class B.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 134 calls for service on Monday (Aug 28).