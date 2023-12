Monday morning at 11:14, officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of NE 12 about a Burglary. The victim advised that someone entered and several items were missing, with some in the yard in preparation for theft. A tiller and a small engine were gone from the residence. The incident is under investigation.

Officers made two traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 82 calls for service on Monday, December 11.