Forty-six-year-old Tammie Joyce Lawings of Naples was arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Morris County warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle and a misdemeanor. Her bonds total $16,000.

Forty-eight-year-old Della Irene Moore of Naples was arrested Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance of more than 1 but less than 4 grams. Bond was set at $5,000 and she remains in the Titus County jail.