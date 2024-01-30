Paris Police Report For Tuesday, January 30

Erik Lynn Gilvert

Monday evening at 6:55, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of W. Center for an expired registration. The driver, Erik Lynn Gilbert, 43, and the passenger, Daylan Trey Copeland, 18, were both arrested after they found methamphetamine discarded in a cup containing a drink to dispose of the narcotics. Copeland also gave officers a fictitious name to avoid arrest on other warrants. Copeland was charged with possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, Failure to ID as a fugitive from justice, as well as other misdemeanor warrants. Gilbert was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence.

Kenshay Dionne Crittenden

At 10:01 Monday night, a traffic stop brought officers into contact with Kenshay Dionne Crittenden, 25, in the 2000 block of Bonham St. Officers detected a marijuana smell in the vehicle. Crittenden had possession of marijuana as well as THC Edibles. They charged her with Possession of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Dalton Joseph Doouglas

Officers received a report Monday at 9:15 am of a vehicle theft from the 600 block of SE 13th. The vehicle was parked in a driveway at that location with keys left in the ignition. Officers attempted to locate it and received information that it was on 271 North. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle. The suspect tried to evade police, abandoned it, and fled into a wooded area. Officers located Dalton Joseph Douglas, 25, and placed him under arrest for Evading Arrest in a vehicle, Unauthorized use of identifying information, Unauthorized Use of a car, and two other warrants, one for a previous charge of Unauthorized use and another for Burglary of a Vehicle.

On Monday at 7:31 am, officers were notified of a motor vehicle burglary in the 3200 block of Allen St. A suspect had entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and had stolen cash from a purse. The suspect also attempted to access another unlocked vehicle at the residence but could not gain entry. Police collected video, and the investigation will continue.

CITIZENS ARE ENCOURAGED TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLES AND NOT LEAVE VALUBLES, ESPECIALLY FIREARMS , INSIDE UNSECURED VEHICLES.

Officers made 40 traffic stops, arrested nine adults, and answered 76 calls for service on Monday, January 29.

Captain John T. Bull