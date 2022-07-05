Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jul 5)

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 1200-block of SW 19th Friday morning at 7:55. Someone had cut the chain-link fence and entered the building taking numerous tools and welding leads. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 2100-block of NE Loop 286 at 10:25 Friday morning. Someone had cut the fence surrounding the property and stole a John Deere Zero Turn Lawn Mower that needed repair. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a 200-block S. Collegiate Dr. residential burglary at 6:25 Friday evening. The victim’s garage door was open when a neighbor reported they had observed two juveniles enter the garage and steal a bicycle. The suspects were last seen westbound on Hubbard St. The incident is under investigation.

Friday evening at 6:54, Paris Police responded to an aggravated assault and met with the victim at Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER. The 19-year-old victim reported that her 21-year-old boyfriend had assaulted her with a board during an argument. The officer observed a laceration to her head. The investigation continues.

Gerald Lynn Cooper

Paris Police arrested Gerald Lynn Cooper, 59, of Paris, at his residence at 8:50 Sunday morning on a parole violation warrant. In addition, Cooper had an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County, charging him with burglary of a building. They booked Cooper and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Joseph Lewis

Joseph Lewis, 52, of Paris, was arrested Sunday afternoon at 3:29 at his residence on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant stemmed from an April 13 incident where reportedly, Lewis assaulted a female by hitting her in the head with the blunt end of a large knife. Lewis is in the Lamar County Jail.

Cassidy Lynn Lahman

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1700-block of Pine Bluff Sunday night at 7:28 and arrested Cassidy Lynn Lahman, of Paris, who had outstanding Municipal Court warrants. During an inventory of the vehicle, Officers located over 17 grams of methamphetamine and pills that she did not have a prescription to possess. Officers charged her with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of around four grams and maintaining a dangerous drug. Lahman was booked into the city jail and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3600-block SW Loop 286 at 9:24 Sunday night. A small silver vehicle driven by a 31-year-old male from Paris had crossed the center lane and collided nearly head-on with a semi-truck tractor. Witnesses reported that the driver had exited the vehicle before the officers arrived and had thrown narcotics and a pistol into the grassy bar ditch. Officers located more than four grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm pistol. They transported the driver of the silver vehicle to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment. They also determined that the driver was intoxicated. The incident is under investigation, and there is no arrest yet.

Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200-block of NE 12th Monday morning at 1:04 for failing to display a signal violation. The vehicle fled from the officer, and after a short chase, they pulled into a parking lot in the 1200-block of E. Houston St. The driver, Deirk John Clark, 43, of Paris, exited the vehicle and ran. During the foot pursuit, they observed Clark throwing something over a fence before apprehending him in the ten-block of SE 12th St. A front passenger also fled and stopped in the 1200-block of Lamar Ave. He was Charles Wayne Canida, 63, of Powderly. A third passenger, Joe Bob Clayton, 56, of Paris and the owner of the vehicle, drove off while the officers pursued the two that ran. They located Clayton, and he fled from officers in the 1500-block of Clarksville and stopped in the 1800-block of Clarksville. The tossed item was over eight grams of methamphetamine and prescription pills inside the vehicle. They charged Clark with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of more than four but less than 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four, tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest with a vehicle, and evading arrest with a previous conviction. He also had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Clayton was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four, evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. They charged Canida with evading arrest with a previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. He also had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Officers placed all three in the Lamar County Jail.

On Monday at 2:47 pm, Paris Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 100-block of NW 7th and met with the victim at an emergency room. An unknown female had cut her with a box knife while sitting in a parking lot. Allegedly, an unknown female suspect had flagged her down and demanded that the victim give up her vehicle keys. When the victim refused, the female suspect produced a box knife and assaulted the victim. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries to her arm. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 327 calls for service and arrested 17 persons over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on Monday (Jul 4).