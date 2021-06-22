Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 22)

Travis Paul Lindsey

Paris Police responded to an EMS assist in the 3200-block of NE Loop 286 at 1:04 Monday afternoon. Officers assisted EMS on a person that was passed out. While in the room, officers observed methamphetamine lying on a table and found marijuana and vape cartridges that contained THC. Paramedics medically cleared Travis Paul Lindsey, 31, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, and police arrested him. He was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200, possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram, and possession of marijuana of over two ounces. Lindsey was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary in the 700-block of Bonham Monday morning at 9:58. The victim reported that someone had entered the building by crawling through a small window and is still attempting to list all of the missing items. The investigation continues.

Monday morning at 11:51, Paris Police spoke with a victim about a burglary of a residence. They reported that someone had stolen three window air conditioner units from their home in the 1400-block of NE 14th St. Officer observed that someone had kicked in the back door to enter the residence. The incident is under investigation.

Colby Clayton McKnight

Paris Police stopped a vehicle at 1:08 Tuesday morning for a defective license plate light. The driver, Colby Clayton McKnight, 32, of Paris, had an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant out of Bowie County. The warranty is on a possession of a controlled substance charge. McKnight was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Jun 21).