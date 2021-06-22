A Car Kills A Gilmer Man

Sunday morning at 1:28, DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-149, approximately two miles southeast of Lakeport in Gregg County. A pedestrian was crossing a dark unlit portion of SH-149 when a Cadillac STS4 struck him while traveling southbound on the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Johnathan Walker, 16, of Gilmer, was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center–Longview, where he later died.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Ruby Martinez, 25, of Carthage. Neither Martinez nor her 17-year-old female passenger was injured in the crash.