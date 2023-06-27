Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 27)

Elizabeth Cole

Monday afternoon at 2:39, officers made a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Clarksville for traffic violations. They found the driver, Elizabeth Cole, had an outstanding warrant. A subsequent search of Cole’s vehicle netted numerous prescription drugs not prescribed to her. Officers charged Cole with the outstanding warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance twice, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Officers responded to a Burglary of Business call in the 2400 block of N. Main at 7:59 Monday morning. The suspects had entered a closed business and took cash. There were no signs of forced entry, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 15 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 102 calls for service on Monday (Jun 26).