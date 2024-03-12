Paris Police Report For Tuesday, March 12

Juan Carlos Valdez

Monday, the NE Texas Auto Theft Task Force officers, Paris Police, and Lamar County Deputies stopped a vehicle towing a stolen trailer in the 4400 block of FM 195. During the stop, another stopped behind the officer’s patrol vehicles, and when the driver, Juan Carlos Valdez, 36, was contacted, officers smelled marijuana. A vehicle search revealed a small amount of marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that someone had changed the VIN plate Valdez was driving, and the owner had reported it stolen. They arrested Valdez for Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. The NE Texas Auto Theft Task Force took the truck into evidence, and the investigation continues.

Norley Yasmine Carrizales

Officers responded Monday night at 10:20 to the ten block of NW 33rd in regards to a family disturbance. They arrested Norley Yasmine Carrizales, 29, for assaulting a family member with a metal broom handle. The victim did have visible injuries but did not wish medical attention. Carrizales was booked and jailed without incident.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Deshong Dr. on Monday and took a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle. The unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a 9mm handgun. The owner had reported it stolen, and the investigation continues.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 105 calls for service on Monday, March 11.

Captain John T. Bull