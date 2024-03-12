Tuesday’s Sports

Photo-Leighton Chamblee / A bid to the semifinal

NFL

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott filed a lawsuit Monday accusing a woman and her attorneys of attempting to extort $100 million from him. The suit, filed in Collin County, states that Prescott seeks monetary relief over $1 million, and he has committed to donating any such relief to the Joyful Heart Foundation or another “like-minded organization.” Last January, Prescott received a letter from Arlington attorneys Bethel and Yoel Zehaie on behalf of a woman accusing Prescott of sexually assaulting her in February 2017, according to the suit. The letter stated that the woman’s damages were $100,000,000.00.

NBA

Monday

Mavericks (37-28) 127 – Bulls (31-34) 92

Warriors (34-30) 112 – Spurs (14-51) 102

Luka Doncic scored 27 points, recording another triple-double, but he did not score 30 for the first time in seven games. The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Chicago Bulls 127-92 on Monday night.

Tuesday

Pacers (35-29) at Oklahoma City Thunder (45-19) at 7:00 pm

Rockets (29-35) at San Antonio Spurs (14-51) at 7:30 pm

Houston Rockets center Alperen Segun, 21, underwent postgame X-rays and an MRI Sunday night. On Monday, they revealed his injuries did not require surgery.

NHL

Tuesday

Panthers (44-17-4) at Dallas Stars (40-17-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Monday

No. 5 Texas (29-4 14-4) 71 – No. 16 Kansas State (25-7 13-5) 64

Iowa State (20-10 12-6) 85 – No. 17 Oklahoma (22-9 15-3) 68

A&M-Commerce (14-15) 65 – Northwestern St (11-19) 57

Tuesday

Iowa State (20-10 12-6) at Kansas City vs. No 5 Texas (29-4 14-4) at 8:00 pm ESPN+

A&M-Commerce (14-15) vs. UIW (19-10) at 11:00 am 88.9 KETR ESPN+

A bid to the semifinal round of the Southland Conference Tournament is up for grabs again when the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team plays UIW in the quarterfinals on Tuesday for the second year in a row.

NCAAM

Monday

Nicholls (19-13) 72 – A&M-Commerce (13-20) 51

The 2023-24 season it ended for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team on Monday night with a 72-51 loss to the Nicholls Colonels in the Southland Conference Tournament Quarterfinals at the Legacy Center.

SOFTBALL

A&M-Commerce (5-20) at Sam Houston (9-13) DH at 3:00 pm

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team closes the road swing with a doubleheader at Sam Houston on Tuesday. The Lions welcome Southeastern for the Southland Conference series at home this weekend and host No. 20 Arkansas next weekend.

GOLF

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is in fourth place, entering the final round of the HCU Huskie Invitational. Two golfers were in the top 10 after Monday’s rounds at Sweetwater Country Club. The final round begins via shotgun and starts at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Commerce at No. 20 Rains at Noon

Como-Pickton at Honey Grove at Noon

Cumby at Wolfe City 11:00 am

Harmony at Gilmer at 2:00 pm

Harts Bluff at Harleton at 4:30 pm

Marshall at Mt Pleasant at 6:00 pm

Mineola at Chapel Hill MP at 6:00 pm

North Hopkins at Cooper at 11:00 am

Paul Pewitt at DeKalb at 5:00 pm

Winnsboro at Winona at 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Commerce at Rains at 7:00 pm

Cooper at Campbell at Noon

Harts Bluff at Rivercrest at 6:00 pm

Liberty Eylau at Sulphur Springs at 7:00 pm

Marshall at No. 15 Mt Pleasant at 7:00 pm

Miller Grove at Ector at 4:30 pm

North Hopkins at Alba-Golden at 6:00 pm

North Lamar at Pittsburg at 7:00 pm

Paris at Pleasant Grove at 7:00 pm

Paul Pewitt at DeKalb at 7:00 pm

Quitman at Mt Vernon at 3:00 pm