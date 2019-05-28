Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 28)

Michelle Louise West

Officers responded to a welfare concern in the 200-block of W. Plum Friday evening at 7:05. CPC received a report that children had been present when drugs were being used. Paris Police arrested Michelle Louise West, 46, of Paris, when she was found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 2300-block of Bonham Friday morning at 8:55. Reportedly, sometime during the night, someone cut the padlock off of the gate leading to the receiving doors of the business and then cut the lock off of the receiving doors to gain entry. Once inside, two 2.5-gallon jugs of DEF fluid was taken. The incident is under investigation.

Friday evening at 6:50, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of NW 12th. The victim believes that entry was made from an open back window, and they took an X-BOX game system and cigarettes. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 800-block of NW 14th Monday morning at 4:30. The victim advised that someone had stolen their 2013 Dodge Journey sometime after midnight. Another officer located the vehicle in the 1400-block of N. Main at about the same time and stopped it for not using any headlights. Officers found seven juveniles inside the stolen vehicle. Two were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The others were released to their parents or guardian.

Brittney Juanita Mathis (aka Ingram)

Officers responded to the 2400-block of Clark Lane Saturday evening at 11:43 about a possible burglary. The owner of the residence advised that no one was supposed to be at that location. Officers made contact and arrested Brittney Juanita Mathis (aka Ingram), 32, inside the house, and she was found in possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Eric Michael Patterson

Paris Police was called to the 3800-block of Lamar Ave Sunday evening at 8:52, about a possible accident. Officers located a 2006 Lexus vehicle that had run off the roadway and into a residential yard. The driver, Eric Michael Patterson, 31, of Paris was found passed out sitting behind the steering wheel. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Patterson also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Johnson County, Texas, charging him with sex offenders duty to register. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Stephen Dejuan Coursey

Stephen Dejuan Coursey was arrested at his residence Sunday night at 11:14 on a parole violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Monday morning at 4:10, officers responded to and found a 1996 Kenworth dump truck sitting in the roadway at the intersection of SW 19th and Bonham Streets with its hazard lights on. No one was around, and officers later discovered that the truck had been stolen out of Lindale, Texas. The investigation continues.

Paris Police received a report of a burglary of a residence in the 700-block of SW 25th Monday afternoon at 1:22. Reportedly, the victim works out of town and believes that a family member, which does not live at the residence, is taking items from the house. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2900-block of Church Monday evening at 7:42. Reportedly, the victim left his 2013 Chevy Cruz unlocked and running on the parking lot as he went inside. Surveillance footage shows a white male in his 40’s getting into the vehicle and driving away. The investigation is continuing.

Justin Case Lindsey

Paris Police arrested Justin Case Lindsey, 21, in the 600-block of Bonham Saturday afternoon at 3:56 on a felony warrant charging him with injury to a child/elderly/or disabled person causing bodily harm. The order stemmed from a case on April 12, 2019, where Lindsey had assaulted his mother and brother in the 10-block of SW 23rd. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 377 calls for service and arrested 17 people over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on Monday (May 27).