Rangers Lose, Briles Hired In Mt Vernon In Today’s Sports Update

On Friday night, the Mt Vernon administration shocked the sports world by announcing Art Briles would be the new head football coach and athletic director. Briles was fired from Baylor in 2016 amid numerous allegations of sexual violence among the football players. Mt Vernon shares the same sports district with Prairiland and Chisum in all sports except for football.

The Boston Bruins overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in game one of the Stanley Cup Finals. Game two is Wednesday night.

The Seattle Mariners stopped a six-game losing streak last night as they defeated Texas 6-2 in Seattle. Lance Lynn finished with 6 innings pitched. He gave up 3 runs on 7 hits and finished with 10 strikeouts. Game two is tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 8:30. First pitch at 9:05.

Bart Starr, a Hall of Fame quarterback who helped build the Green Bay Packers dynasty in the 1960s and was named the Most Valuable Player of the first two Super Bowls, died Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 85. Starr won an unprecedented five NFL championships as the Packers’ starting quarterback, leading the club to titles in 1961, 1962, 1965, 1966 and 1967. Starr battled a series of health setbacks recently.

Bill Buckner, the longtime major leaguer whose error in the 1986 World Series for years lived in Red Sox infamy, died Monday. He was 69. Buckner played 22 seasons in the majors, was an All-Star once and won a batting title in 1980. But it was a ball that went through his legs at Shea Stadium on a cool Oct. 25 night in 1986 that made for one of baseball’s most shocking moments.

Houston Texans linebacker J.J. Watt announced his engagement to professional soccer player Kealia Ohai on Sunday night. Watt, 30, posted photos of the proposal to his social media accounts. The couple first confirmed they were dating in October 2016. Ohai, 27, is the captain of the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League and has made three appearances for the United States women’s national team. Her sister, Megan, is married to Watt’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was hospitalized Sunday after experiencing stroke-like symptoms, according to a statement released by Quicken Loans, the company Gilbert founded and chairs. The company’s statement did not indicate where Gilbert was hospitalized.

Few were happier to see Kevin Na’s name added to the wall of champions at Colonial on Sunday than his caddie, Kenny Harms, who got to take home a blue 1973 Dodge Challenger. Na cruised to a 4-shot victory over Tony Finau at the Charles Schwab Challenge to secure his third career PGA Tour victory, and among the prizes awarded to the winner was a blue Challenger, recently coveted by Harms. On Sunday, after finishing his round with a birdie at 18, Na pointed at the Challenger and yelled at Harms: “That’s your car.” Na said he was content to go home with the Colonial trophy.