Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 30)

Tiffany Louise Cox

Last Friday at 1:00 pm, a Paris Patrolman conducted a traffic stop on a red Mustang in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue for a seat belt violation. He arrested passenger Tiffany Louise Cox, 29, of Blossom, with an Online Impersonation Name-Person Felony Warrant, out of the Red River County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Brandon Lee Smith

Saturday afternoon at 4:00, officers went to the 2200 Block of Bella Vista Drive about a male passed out in the driver’s seat of a parked Chevy truck, with the engine running for several hours. A burnt glass pipe with white residue was in plain view. They woke Brandon Lee Smith, 45, of Blossom and arrested him for Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine and booked him into the Paris Jail.

A caller informed Paris Dispatch at 5:00 pm Saturday that a vehicle had run into an apartment building in the George Wright Homes Complex, in the 600-block of SW 7th Street. A Ford Expedition had impacted the front of an apartment, and the driver had slumped over in the vehicle, not conscious but breathing without visible injuries. The subject appeared to be suffering from an overdose or a medical episode. Officers located a prescription container containing a usable amount of a green leafy substance, identified as synthetic marijuana (K-2). Paris EMS transported the subject for treatment. Officers will seek a warrant for Driving While Intoxicated with two or more previous convictions, a State Jail Felony.

Deshawn Antarus Alexander

Sunday afternoon at 1:42, police responded to shots fired in the 1600 Block of Ballard Drive. Officers approached a parked vehicle with its lights on and observed a male subject asleep in the driver’s seat. A pistol was seen in the driver’s seat, lying against the subject’s leg. They woke Deshawn Antarus Alexander, 28, of Paris, and secured the firearm. Officers deployed a Taser after he exited and began to evade on foot. EMS treated Alexander, and police booked him into the Paris Jail for Evading Arrest-Detention with Prior Convictions and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

On Sunday at 5:47 pm, officers took a Robbery report from the 700 block of Graham Street. The victim stated that someone had taken his bicycle from him at gunpoint. The case is under investigation.

Cadairron Ahmon Cooper

Monday evening at 6:45, a victim told a Paris Officer that while he had been working in the fields in the 1200 block of New Jefferson Road, he had left the keys in his Green 2000 Ford F150 truck, which was missing. The victim had no suspects in mind and was unsure who would have come into the field looking into his vehicle. At 9:02, an officer responded to a DWI call involving a truck matching the stolen truck’s description driving all over the road. They stopped it in the 1000 block of SW 6th Street and arrested Cadairron Ahmon Cooper, 17, of Mesquite, for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Monday night at 7:51, officers took a report on an Assault Family-House-Member Impeding Breath Strangulation in the 4000 block of Brandyn Place. The altercation occurred earlier in the day at a different location, around the 1300 block of Clarksville Street. The victim claimed her boyfriend had choked her after he became angry from viewing content on her phone. Police are investigating the incident.

From Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, the department responded to 308 Calls for Service, arrested 11 adults, and made 27 traffic stops.