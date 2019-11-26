Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 26)

David Sorbrpm Royal

Paris Police arrested David Sirbron Royal, 35, of Paris, at 10:09 Monday night. Officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 3800block of Lamar Ave. The person had entered a vehicle and attempted to leave when detained. The person had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Royal was a passenger, and he gave the officers a false name and was later found to have an outstanding felony parole violation warrant. They booked and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Around midnight Monday, officers responded to shots fired around the 1600-block of Johnson St. Officers were unable to locate the incident. Thirty minutes later, a 26-year-old male walked into the emergency room at Paris Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm. The male was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 101 calls and arrested three people on Monday (Nov 25).